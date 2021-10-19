By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Pennsylvania state representative Summer Lee has announced she is running for Congress.
Lee, a Braddock native and Democratic representative in Pennsylvania’s 34th district announced Tuesday morning that she is running for the House of Representatives.
My hometown was supposed to be the American dream.
Our labor made the steel that built America but when the mills left, we paid the price.
Now I’m bringing the fight I’ve been in my whole life to Washington – to win a Green New Deal, Medicare For All, and racial justice. #PA18 pic.twitter.com/5bXvLv6uik
— Summer Lee (@SummerForPA) October 19, 2021
Lee will be running for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 18th District.
On Monday, long-time Representative Mike Doyle announced he will not be running for re-election after 27 years in office.
Lee is expected to hold a press briefing Tuesday morning regarding her candidacy.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.