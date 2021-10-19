KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Pennsylvania state representative Summer Lee has announced she is running for Congress.

Lee, a Braddock native and Democratic representative in Pennsylvania’s 34th district announced Tuesday morning that she is running for the House of Representatives.

Lee will be running for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 18th District.

On Monday, long-time Representative Mike Doyle announced he will not be running for re-election after 27 years in office.

Lee is expected to hold a press briefing Tuesday morning regarding her candidacy.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.