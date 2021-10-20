TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Chartiers Park, City Of Pittsburgh, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Works Department

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new playground and spray park is coming to Pittsburgh’s Chartiers Park soon.

READ MORE: Allegheny Health Network Expected To Unveil Plans For New Medical Center In North Fayette

The Department of Public Works is preparing to build on the site in the West End and is currently in the bidding stage for construction.

READ MORE: 'There's No Money To Fix It:' Roads And Bridges In Need Of Repair In Limbo As Leaders Negotiate Infrastructure Plan In Congress

They also are looking for artists to help with the park.

The plan is for the artist to design and build a “pavement mural” in the spray park.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Warmer Temperatures Expected Before Fall Conditions Return This Weekend

Artists interested can get more information can be found on the city website at this link.