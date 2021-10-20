By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new playground and spray park is coming to Pittsburgh's Chartiers Park soon.
The Department of Public Works is preparing to build on the site in the West End and is currently in the bidding stage for construction.
They also are looking for artists to help with the park.
The plan is for the artist to design and build a "pavement mural" in the spray park.
Artists interested can get more information can be found on the city website at this link.