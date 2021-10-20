By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A state-of-the-art water supply facility has opened its doors in Lawrenceville.
Evoqua Water Technologies opened its new innovation and sustainability hub on 47th Street.
They will be working on cutting-edge and sustainable water treatment solutions for industrial purposes.
“Our team operates with water challenges whether it be local, dealing with a specific issue, all the way to global issues that we all deal with around water scarcity,” said Ron Keating, the President and CEO of Evoqua Water Technologies.
The company moved its headquarters to Pittsburgh six years ago and now employs 300 people, just here in Pittsburgh, and has locations across 10 countries.