By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A large police presence has gathered in the South Side Slopes this morning.
Police are on the scene along Eleanor and Berg Streets.
KDKA’s photographer on the scene says that police bagged up two guns while they were investigating.
We are awaiting more information from Pittsburgh Public Safety.
