ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Coaches and parents say Whiteball Borough wants to turn the baseball field at Prospect Park into a green space.
An excavator is already on the property and portions of the parking lot are dug up, seemingly signaling the project is underway.
But people who use the field are not happy about it. Some feel like they are losing an asset.
Keith Maiden from the Greater Baldwin Whitehall Athletic Association said about 1,500 players use the field. And adding to his frustration, Maiden said there was not enough community input, and they are losing far more than a place to play.
The teams do have access to other fields, but those are being used by other divisions.
There are also concerns the change will cause problems with practice and games, which is why Maiden hopes a new petition will at least delay the project for more discussion.