By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Department of Parks and Recreation have created a new afterschool program at city recreation centers to introduce kids to hockey.READ MORE: Around The Table: Rep. Mike Doyle Won't Seek Reelection
The Pittsburgh Community Puck Partners program will teach stickhandling, shooting, and other basic elements of hockey. The first program is Wednesday.READ MORE: Rescue Crews Looking To Help Person Who Flipped Over In Canoe On Allegheny River
“This partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation aligns perfectly with Citiparks’ mission to provide young people with new learning opportunities and safe, fun, and accessible recreation. Together we are advancing wellness by activating young people around this important sport, while also providing the young people that we serve with greater exposure to the game of hockey,” said Kathryn Vargas, Citiparks’ assistant director for community recreation.MORE NEWS: Woodland Hills High School Students To Be Suspended After Fight
