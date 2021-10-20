PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Surveillance video and images have been released of the man who walked inside Macy’s at South Hills Village Mall and allegedly told an employee there was going to be a mass shooting.

Lance Crowley is facing charges of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness following the incident on Oct. 12.

Crowley’s attorney David Shrager stresses that it wasn’t his client’s intention to hurt anyone at South Hills Village. He was simply trying to give people a warning, the attorney said.

In the surveillance video and images from Macy’s given to KDKA by Bethel Park Police, you can see the 51 year-old-man walking toward the department store’s front doors with a green duffel bag. He then walks out, makes a left, and is no longer visible.

“It’s certainly important to note that on its face, the police report indicates he was not making a threat,” Shrager said.

In the criminal complaint, Crowley told investigators he believed he was being followed by MS-13 gang members inside Macy’s and they were going to commit a mass shooting.

“From his point of view, he was rather doing the right thing, which was giving a warning of a threat that he perceived and believed at that time,” Shrager said. “He was completely unarmed. He has no significant criminal history.”

Investigators tracked Crowley down behind Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Village Square Mall across the street. The police chief told KDKA no guns were found.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas: Does he seem to understand the magnitude of what happened at this point?

Shrager: We haven’t got into all that yet. The case is still beginning. We haven’t even had our preliminary hearing, but we are going to be having a lot of conversations and I look forward to a speedy resolution.

Following last week’s threat, mall employees have created a petition on change.org, stating mall security failed to let workers and shoppers know what was going on. They’re demanding answers as to why there was a lack of communication and want to see Simon Property Group, who owns the mall, held accountable.

Last week, South Hills Village issued this statement:

“The safety of our shoppers, retailers and associates are our top priority. Our proactive and preventative security programs and measures include off duty police officers and a private security force that actively patrol the interior and exterior of the shopping center, along with working closely with local law enforcement and retailers to prepare for potential emergencies. These measures have allowed us to achieve Homeland Department of Security safety certification. We are grateful this incident was swiftly handled by the Bethel Park Police Department, who did not order a lockdown since they had a visual on the suspect and were in the process of apprehending him. As a further enhancement to our security program, we plan on installing CCTV cameras before the end of the year at both South Hills Village and Ross Park Mall.”

KDKA spoke with Bethel Park’s police chief, who told KDKA he talked to Simon Property Group following last week’s incident. He said he was told that a consultant did a survey at the mall, and they are expecting security cameras to be installed by the end of the year.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas reached out to Simon Property Group to see if it had a comment about the petition, and has yet to hear back.

Crowley’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for next week.