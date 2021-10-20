By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Fayette County man is accused of making child pornography.
A federal grand jury indicted 38-year-old Zachary Bosh of Uniontown, Acting United States Attorney Stephen Kaufman announced Wednesday.
According to prosecutors, in April of 2019, Bosh produced images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of a girl.
He faces at least 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
The case was brought against Bosh as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative from the Department of Justice.