By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Make it four times for Steelers’ linebacker has been named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

It was announced Wednesday morning that Watt was named the week six AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

During Sunday’s night victory over Seattle, Watt recorded seven tackles, two sacks, three pass defenses, and a forced fumble in overtime that ultimately led to the game-winning field goal from Chris Boswell.

Watt was most recently named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in week two of the 2020 season.