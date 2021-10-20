TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
No one was arrested.
Filed Under:Local TV, School Fight, Woodland Hill High School, Woodland Hills School District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — About a half-dozen Woodland Hills High School students will be suspended after they got into a fight.

The fight happened Wednesday, and the superintendent said the school was placed on lockdown because another student not involved in the fight had a seizure.

The lockdown allowed medics to get to that student safely, school leaders said. Police also responded as part of protocols.

