By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — About a half-dozen Woodland Hills High School students will be suspended after they got into a fight.
The fight happened Wednesday, and the superintendent said the school was placed on lockdown because another student not involved in the fight had a seizure.
The lockdown allowed medics to get to that student safely, school leaders said. Police also responded as part of protocols.
No one was arrested.