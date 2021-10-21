By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Westmoreland County Airport Authority is asking for the county to put forward millions of dollars to an ongoing project to improve the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
The organization said that the county has received over $100 million in funds for COVID-19 relief and argues that $7 million of those funds should be put forward to the airport, according to the Tribune-Review.
The project would add two stories to a terminal at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
The Westmoreland County Airport Authority said that the county should prioritize funding this project because of how many people use the airport and that some of the changes are being made directly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Tribune Review, the Westmoreland County Commissioners are expected to consider this proposal.