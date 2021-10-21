By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a very happy birthday on Wednesday for two special Highland Park residents – the cheetah cubs at the Pittsburgh Zoo.
Help us wish a very happy 2nd birthday to our cheetah cubs. 🎂 They got to celebrate their day with a special piñata enrichment! pic.twitter.com/8JoEMv4d6k
— Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) October 20, 2021
The zoo shared an adorable video of the cheetahs celebrating their special day with a pinata.
Those cubs had their fun taking swings at it inside their habitat.