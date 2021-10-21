TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It was a very happy birthday on Wednesday for two special Highland Park residents – the cheetah cubs at the Pittsburgh Zoo.

The zoo shared an adorable video of the cheetahs celebrating their special day with a pinata.

Those cubs had their fun taking swings at it inside their habitat.