By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRADDOCK (KDKA) – Hundreds of kids were able to get free Halloween costumes in Braddock on Wednesday evening.
The Emma Munson Foundation teamed up with For Good Pittsburgh to offer costumes for boys and girls of all ages.
All of the costumes are donated.
"Every year it seems like it gets bigger and bigger, more love comes in and more love goes out," said Michael Munson of the Emma Munson Foundation. "More kids get costumes, more smiles, and it's awesome."
The Emma Munson Foundation has eight giveaways planned and Wednesday’s event was the fourth.