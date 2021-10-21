TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the team.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said Thursday morning that Carter has now entered COVID-19 protocol.

In addition, goaltender Tristan Jarry is in COVID protocol as well.

Sullivan said that both players are currently asymptomatic.

In addition, Sullivan said Sidney Crosby will not play in Saturday’s game versus Toronto.

Sullivan told the media, “He had two days in a row off the ice. That was part of his return to play schedule. He is rehabbing off the ice.”

