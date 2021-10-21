By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police Officer Richard Howe has died following complications from COVID-19.READ MORE: Westmoreland County Election Officials Ready For November
Pittsburgh Public Safety announced Thursday in a release that Sergeant Howe died surrounded by loved ones at St. Clair Hospital. He was 51 years old.
Public Safety said Howe was a 24-year veteran of the police force. He worked as a motorcycle unit supervisor within the Special Deployment Division.READ MORE: Doctors Say There Are Multiple Reasons For Spike In Emergency Room Wait Times
“We lost a good officer, a good supervisor, and an even better person today,” Commander Ed Trapp said in the release.
“I’ve known Rick for more than 20 years and had the pleasure of working with him at Zone 6 and at SDD. He also volunteered many times for various Special Olympics events. He was a good man, cop, father, and husband. He will be missed dearly,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said in the release.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Tornado Warnings Issued For Local Counties Expired
Sergeant Howe is survived by his wife Cali, son Josh, and daughters, Faith and Christine. Officials say funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.