By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local fast-food restaurant was robbed on Thursday.

The Chick-fil-A on McKnight Road was robbed around 2:30 p.m.

Ross Township Police said an armed man driving a white Ford Taurus demanded money from the drive-thru area. No weapon was displayed, police say.

No one was hurt. Police are investigating.