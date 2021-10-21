By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The CDC says a salmonella outbreak in the U.S., including in Pennsylvania, is linked to whole, red, white, and yellow onions.
The onions had been imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.
More than 600 people have gotten sick and that includes up to 10 people in Pennsylvania.
They were last imported in August but can last up to three months and may still be stored in homes.
If you don't know where your onions are from, the recommendation is to throw them out.
For full details on the investigation head to the CDC website.