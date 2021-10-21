By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — About a half-dozen Woodland Hills High School students will be suspended after they got into fights.
The fights happened Wednesday, and the superintendent said the school was placed on lockdown because another student not involved in the fight had a seizure.
The lockdown allowed medics to get to that student safely, school leaders said. Police also responded as part of protocols. No one was arrested.
In a letter Wednesday night, the superintendent said, "due to credible threats" after the fight, the high school will move to virtual instruction on Thursday and Friday.
“After today’s events, we are reevaluating our safety and security protocols in regard to student discipline and communication,” the letter from Superintendent James Harris said.