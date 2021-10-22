Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Huey

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Huey came to Animal Friends at the beginning of the summer after he was rescued by our Humane Investigations team from a neglectful situation. When he first arrived, Huey didn’t have many manners, but through the hard work and dedication of our staff and volunteers, he continues to improve with basic commands and loose leash walking. At just 2-years-old, this young guy has a lot of energy and will need a family who will be dedicated to providing him plenty of mental and physical exercise every day. Huey would prefer to be the only pet in an adult-only home so that he can have all of the love and attention he deserves to himself. If this handsome guy sounds like the missing piece to your family, come meet Huey today!

To find out more about how to adopt Huey, visit this link!

Lena is a young bunny who came to Animal Friends last month. We are still getting to know her, but so far she has shown us how playful and full of energy she is! She is also a curious gal and loves to explore the different enrichment stations at the daily BunRuns. Lena may be open to having another rabbit sibling as long as proper introductions are made first. Does Lena sound like the perfect addition to your family? Come meet her today!

To find out more about how to adopt a rabbit from Animal Friends, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Tillie

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

As of 9/15/21, Tillie is approx. 12- to 14-weeks-old. She was found all alone under a shed, but she grew up in a foster home around other cats and dogs. She is shy at first, but warms up quickly. Loves to play.

To find out more about how to adopt Tillie, visit this link!

BONUS PETS — Puppies:

To find out more about how to adopt a puppy from this Pit Bull Terrier/Dachshund mix litter, visit this link!

To find out more about how to adopt a puppy from this Schnauzer/Beagle/Boxer mix litter, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails!