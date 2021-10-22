By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ross Township Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect wanted for robbing the busy Chick-Fil-A fast food restaurant on McKnight Road on Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. and the suspect was caught running from the scene on an overheard surveillance camera.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a thin build. He is in his late teens to early 20s and is about 5-feet-9-inches tall.

Police say he approached the drive-thru pay window and demanded cash from an employee.

Police say he did not show a weapon and no one was hurt.

Ross Township Police said said the suspect got away in a white Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Ross Police at 412-931-9070.