By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – Tonight’s Woodland Hills varsity football game will have fewer fans in the stands than usual.READ MORE: Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccination Is Nearly 91% Effective In Children
The district says only those on the “pass list” with proper identification will be allowed into the game.READ MORE: Crews Working On Water Main Break On Magee Street In Uptown
The decision comes following fights at the school on Wednesday.
Students today will once again be learning online due to what the district described as “credible threats.”MORE NEWS: Parkway North Inbound Lane Restriction Planned On Friday
The game will be live-streamed online for those not in attendance.