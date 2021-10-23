By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 53 local law enforcement men and women and one K9 officer received awards on Friday for their service beyond the call of duty.
Amen Corner hosted the 20th annual Senator John Heinz Law Enforcement Awards.
The luncheon’s chairman says their goal is to honor officers who save lives, risk their own lives, and defuse danger.
“We live in one of the safest areas of the country and it’s because we have great police,” said Larry Dunn.
KDKA’s own Meghan Schiller was a guest award presenter at the luncheon.