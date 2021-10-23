By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KDKA) — A deer has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Jefferson County, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
The deer was found on the side of a road by state officials, and the positive test is leading to new rules to stop the spread of the incurable, deadly disease among elks and deer.
A new Disease Management Area (DMA) will be set up in response to limit any further spread.
“If a CWD-positive animal is found within any elk hunt zone, all elk hunt zones will become a DMA due to the behavior and longer distance movements of elk,” said Andrea Korman, Game Commission CWD wildlife biologist. “If this were to occur, the impact on deer and elk populations, hunters, and the public will be significant. Although this has not occurred yet, this newly found positive deer shows how close it is.”
The DMA means that:
- no one can remove or export any deer or any parts of deer outside of the DMA
- feed elk or deer
- “rehabilitate” wild elk or deer
Hunters who are in a DMA are advised to notify the Game Commission about their harvests so that they can be tested for CWD.
More information can be found on the Game Commission’s website.