By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A drop in temperatures means leaves are reaching peak color in Southwestern Pennsylvania this week, while some counties, like Westmoreland and Somerset, are seeing the color begin to fade.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ weekly fall foliage report recommends going to Brady’s Bend Overlook, Seneca Fire Tower at Cook Forest State Park, Beartown Rocks and Kennerdell Overlook for some of the best foliage this week.

Cooler temps prompted a noticeable change across PA’s southern half. Although colors are fading in the north, central Appalachians are beginning to burst with color. This week will be optimal for widespread fall color. 🍂🍁 Week 4 #PAFallFoliage report ➡️ https://t.co/tNKluK5Rtf pic.twitter.com/sUjDWp66xs — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 21, 2021

Ohiopyle State Park may be another option for fall enthusiasts.

Westmoreland and Somerset Counties reached their peak last week, so their leaves are beginning to fade.

Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene and Indiana Counties will see the best leaf color in the coming days.

You can read the full report for the entire state with ideal spots to visit here.