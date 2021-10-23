By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Adults and kids as young as two can get free dental care today.

The non-profit Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh hosts its free dental clinic at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Dentists are providing exams, cleanings, fillings, extractions and are doing root canal work.

Much of the work being done can easily cost patients thousands of dollars.

But at the clinic, it’s free thanks to volunteers and donors.

“If you don’t take care of your oral hygiene, it can cause infection, it can cause pain, it wears on your system, and it’s something we can at least start to take care of, and it’s very crucial,” Rocky Bleier, a supporter of the clinic, said.

The clinic began at 7 a.m.

There are no income or eligibility requirements.

If you are in need, the clinic does require proof of vaccination or a negative rapid COVID-19 test, which you can take on-site.