PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Water and electricity should never mix. I think everyone knows that. In this experiment, though, we are going to do an experiment with static electricity and water. All we need is a balloon, a gentle stream of water, and some hair.

Before we get into the experiment, let’s go over what we are expecting to see.

If you remember from a previous Hey Ray, you’ll recall that opposite charges attract, and similar charges repel.

You can see a negatively charged balloon, and a negatively charged ring cut from a grocery bag create a situation where the ring floats!

You may have heard water referred to as H2O. That is because water is made of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. The hydrogen atoms have a slight, positive charge. Under normal circumstances, those charges can move freely through the water.

This is where we will need some hair to rub the balloon on, so if you don’t have hair, you will need a family member or friend with a luscious mane. You can also use a willing pet.

In a sink, start a gentle stream of water.

Collect negative charges on the balloon by rubbing it on your hair.

Once you feel there is enough of a charge, move the balloon toward the stream of water, and watch the water stream bend.

That is the negative charges on the balloon attracting the positive hydrogen molecules. Remember, opposites attract!

If you don’t have a balloon, you can improvise by building static with a Styrofoam cup or PVC pipe, too. You can’t improvise great hair though!