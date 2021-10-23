TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Meteorologist Ray Petelin is back with another home science lesson!By Ray Petelin
Filed Under:Hey Ray, Local TV, Ray Petelin, Science

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Water and electricity should never mix. I think everyone knows that.  In this experiment, though, we are going to do an experiment with static electricity and water. All we need is a balloon, a gentle stream of water, and some hair.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

READ MORE: 6 Tornadoes Tear Through Western Pennsylvania

Before we get into the experiment, let’s go over what we are expecting to see.

If you remember from a previous Hey Ray, you’ll recall that opposite charges attract, and similar charges repel.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

You can see a negatively charged balloon, and a negatively charged ring cut from a grocery bag create a situation where the ring floats!

(Photo Credit: Ray Petelin)

You may have heard water referred to as H2O. That is because water is made of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. The hydrogen atoms have a slight, positive charge. Under normal circumstances, those charges can move freely through the water.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

This is where we will need some hair to rub the balloon on, so if you don’t have hair, you will need a family member or friend with a luscious mane. You can also use a willing pet.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Saturday Showers

(Photo Credit: Ray Petelin)

In a sink, start a gentle stream of water.

(Photo Credit: Ray Petelin)

Collect negative charges on the balloon by rubbing it on your hair.

(Photo Credit: Ray Petelin)

Once you feel there is enough of a charge, move the balloon toward the stream of water, and watch the water stream bend.

(Photo Credit: Ray Petelin)

That is the negative charges on the balloon attracting the positive hydrogen molecules. Remember, opposites attract!

MORE NEWS: Two-Year-Old Boy Battling Cancer Dresses Up As His Doctor For Halloween

If you don’t have a balloon, you can improvise by building static with a Styrofoam cup or PVC pipe, too. You can’t improvise great hair though!