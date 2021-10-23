By: KDKA-TV news Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a lane restriction after a traffic incident on I-279 northbound this morning.
Allegheny County officials said there was a reported vehicle fire, while 511PA reports a multi-vehicle crash caused the disruption.
Previously, all northbound lanes were closed.
Ross: Report of a vehicle fire on I-279 northbound at mile marker 6.5 – fire units on scene; NB I-279 is closed to all traffic
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) October 23, 2021

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-279 northbound at Mile Post: 6.5. All lanes closed.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) October 23, 2021
Multiple ambulances and crews can be observed on the scene.
The incident is affecting traffic northbound at mile marker 6.5.
This is near Bellevue Road.
