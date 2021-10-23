TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:I-279, I-279 North, Local News, Pittsburgh News, Traffic Alert

By: KDKA-TV news Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a lane restriction after a traffic incident on I-279 northbound this morning.

READ MORE: Fall Foliage Report: Cooler Temperatures Bring In The Best Colors

Allegheny County officials said there was a reported vehicle fire, while 511PA reports a multi-vehicle crash caused the disruption.

Previously, all northbound lanes were closed.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Mayoral Candidates Ed Gainey, Tony Moreno Take Debate Stage On KDKA

Multiple ambulances and crews can be observed on the scene.

The incident is affecting traffic northbound at mile marker 6.5.

This is near Bellevue Road.

MORE NEWS: 6 Tornadoes Tear Through Western Pennsylvania

Stay with KDKA.com for more details