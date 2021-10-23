TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Penguins and the Toronto Maple Leafs play tonight starting at 7 p.m.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has been pulled out of tonight’s game due to COVID-19 protocols.

READ MORE: At Least 7 Tornadoes Tear Through Western Pennsylvania

The Penguins made the announcement early Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Sold Out This Weekend

“He is not a confirmed positive,” Coach Mike Sullivan said. “He has had a positive test. He is in the process of confirmatory tests, and that’s part of the protocol.”

This means Letang will not play against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight along with Jeff Carter, Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby.

MORE NEWS: Small Plane Makes Landing In Field In Clarion County

The Penguins are scheduled to face off against the Maple Leafs starting at 7 p.m. tonight.