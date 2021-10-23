By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has been pulled out of tonight’s game due to COVID-19 protocols.READ MORE: At Least 7 Tornadoes Tear Through Western Pennsylvania
The Penguins made the announcement early Saturday afternoon.
READ MORE: Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Sold Out This Weekend
Kris Letang is in COVID protocol and will not play tonight.
Coach Sullivan on Letang: "He is not a confirmed positive. He has had a positive test. He is in the process of confirmatory tests, and that's part of the protocol."
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 23, 2021
“He is not a confirmed positive,” Coach Mike Sullivan said. “He has had a positive test. He is in the process of confirmatory tests, and that’s part of the protocol.”
This means Letang will not play against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight along with Jeff Carter, Bryan Rust and Sidney Crosby.MORE NEWS: Small Plane Makes Landing In Field In Clarion County
The Penguins are scheduled to face off against the Maple Leafs starting at 7 p.m. tonight.