By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The two men who hope to be the next mayor of Pittsburgh took the debate stage here on KDKA.

Democrat Ed Gainey and Republican Tony Moreno answered questions for 60 minutes on topics that impact everyone across the city.

Many of the topics involved crime and policing.

“When you realize it’s a financial issue that is driving the violence in our communities, we have to address the problem where it starts,” Moreno said. “We have to make sure that people in these communities have the ability to receive jobs training. We need to provide that and keep them out of the dark economy and keep them in our communities where they’re thriving the way they want to.”

“Violence is escalating. There’s a reason why 14, 15, or 16-year-olds are waking up with murder on their mind,” Gainey said. “That is something that we have to begin to talk about. And it can’t be talked about just from public safety. And I’m suggesting that public safety does play a part, but the reality is we need a public health plan to address how we eradicate violence.”