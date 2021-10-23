By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLARION COUNTY (KDKA) — A small plane had to make a landing in a field in Clarion County Saturday morning.
This happened near Huckleberry Ridge Road in Piney Township.
First responders were on the scene.

The call first came in around 10 a.m., according to dispatchers.
Dispatchers could not confirm if there were any injures or not.
The Leader-Vindicator reports that the pilot and a passenger who was on board do not have any injuries.
