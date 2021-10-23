TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating a threat that was made toward Pittsburgh Central Catholic on social media.

Pittsburgh Public Safety tells KDKA police and the intelligence unit are investigating the threat but did not provide specifics.

They also said that there will be an increased police presence at this school this coming week.

