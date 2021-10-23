By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating a threat that was made toward Pittsburgh Central Catholic on social media.READ MORE: 'You Are Not Alone:' Mother Of Domestic Violence Victim Challenging Men To Speak Up
Pittsburgh Public Safety tells KDKA police and the intelligence unit are investigating the threat but did not provide specifics.READ MORE: State Senator Pat Stefano Introduces Legislation To Expand Pennsylvania's Castle Doctrine Law
They also said that there will be an increased police presence at this school this coming week.MORE NEWS: 'In Your House, What's Your Plan?:' NWS Meteorologist Stresses Safety As Frequency Of Tornadoes Increases
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details