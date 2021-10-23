PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Congressman Mike Kelly is facing scrutiny over stocks purchased by him and his wife.
The Associated Press reports a congressional ethics watchdog has concluded there is reason to believe the congressman and his wife used non-public information to buy stock last year in an Ohio steelmaker.
That is something that could violate federal law and House rules.
In a statement provided to KDKA from Rep. Kelly’s press secretary, they say he has been open about his finances, adding the details in the report were disclosed by Kelly.
“Congressman Kelly has been open and transparent about his required financial disclosures during his decade in the United States House of Representatives, including the inquiry by the House Committee on Ethics. Details published in news reports regarding those disclosures were found because the Congressman publicly reported his financial records. Both the Congressman and Mrs. Kelly have been and will continue to be, advocates and supporters of the Butler Works/Cleveland Cliffs plant in Butler, where they are lifelong residents. For years, Congressman Kelly has been a vocal leader to save the approximately 1,400 jobs at the Butler plant, including bipartisan legislation and letters. The Congressman is proud to continue serving the great Pennsylvanians of the commonwealth’s 16th Congressional District.”