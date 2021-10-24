TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
County police have launched an investigation.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Local News, Local TV, Swissvale

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SWISSVALE (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Swissvale, according to police.

READ MORE: Man Shot In The Torso Near Lincoln-Lemington

Allegheny County Police say that this happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on the 7500 block of Washington Avenue.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Spotty Showers For Sunday

The man was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police have launched an investigation.

MORE NEWS: Overnight Wrong-Way Crash On I-79 Kills A Driver

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting is asked to reach out to police at the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.