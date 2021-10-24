By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SWISSVALE (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Swissvale, according to police.
Allegheny County Police say that this happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on the 7500 block of Washington Avenue.
The man was shot in the stomach and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Allegheny County Police have launched an investigation.
Anyone who knows anything about the shooting is asked to reach out to police at the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.