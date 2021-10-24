By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh firefighter and gas crews responded to a gas leak in a building on the North Shore last night.
Crews arrived at the site of the gas leak around 8:30 p.m. around the intersection of Hope Street and River Avenue.
Crews evacuated two nearby unoccupied buildings and the Lighthouse Artspace, where the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit will be held, as a precaution.
“No visiting members of the public were inside at the time,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said.
The gas leak was contained and brought to control around 9 p.m. Saturday.
There were no reported injuries.