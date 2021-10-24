TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
The cause of the gas leak is not known.
Filed Under:Gas Leak, Local News, Natural Gas Leak, North Shore, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh firefighter and gas crews responded to a gas leak in a building on the North Shore last night.

Crews arrived at the site of the gas leak around 8:30 p.m. around the intersection of Hope Street and River Avenue.

Crews evacuated two nearby unoccupied buildings and the Lighthouse Artspace, where the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit will be held, as a precaution.

“No visiting members of the public were inside at the time,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

The gas leak was contained and brought to control around 9 p.m. Saturday.

There were no reported injuries.