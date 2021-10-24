TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A few spotty showers will linger early this morning before we get a few hours of dry time for late Sunday morning and early afternoon.

A warm front will lift through the area today warming us into the lower 60s but bringing more showers then steadier rain late this afternoon and this evening.

Monday will be warm with another round of showers later in the afternoon and evening with a few thunderstorms possible as a cold front sweeps through to cool us down into the mid 50s for Tuesday.

