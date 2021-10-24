TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — An overnight crash on I-79 has left one person dead.

According to the Washington County Coroner, a driver was hit head on by someone driving the wrong way near Chartiers Township.

The driver died around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Drivers had called local 911 operators around 1:40 a.m. to tell them that someone was driving southbound in the northbound lanes, according to the coroner’s report.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.