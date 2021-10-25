By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Allegheny County are asking for help finding a missing 23-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in days.READ MORE: Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Deadly Knoxville Shooting
Coraopolis Police say Miasinque Alan Smith was last seen on Oct. 23 at 10 p.m.
READ MORE: Fayette County Priest Andrew Kawecki Pleads No Contest To Charges Of Repeatedly Sexually Assaulting Altar Boy
He’s described as 6-foot-1, weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hat, a black hoodie, tan pants and brown steel toe boots.
Police say a family member said Smith may be depressed.MORE NEWS: Man Dead After Shots Fired, Car Crash In New Castle
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-264-3000.