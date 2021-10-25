TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Allegheny County are asking for help finding a missing 23-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in days.

Coraopolis Police say Miasinque Alan Smith was last seen on Oct. 23 at 10 p.m.

(Photo provided by Coraopolis Police)

He’s described as 6-foot-1, weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hat, a black hoodie, tan pants and brown steel toe boots.

Police say a family member said Smith may be depressed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-264-3000.