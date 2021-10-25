By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Fayette County priest accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old altar boy in the back room of a church where they prepared Mass has pleaded no contest to indecent assault charges.

According to the state Attorney General’s Office, Fr. Andrew Kawecki will be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years under Megan’s Law.

Kawecki is accused of assaulting the boy multiple times starting in 2004 and lasting until the victim’s family left the parish in 2007.

The victim, now in his late 20s, told prosecutors the priest had forced sexual encounters with him starting when he was 11 in the back room of St. Cyril and Methodius Church in Fairchance where Kawecki prepared for before Mass.

In a press release, AG Josh Shapiro said, “Kawecki’s plea today is a confirmation that we will always hold anyone who abuses children accountable. We prosecute these cases because we have a duty to protect children, empower survivors to reclaim their own voice, and seek justice to move forward with the lives still in front of them. No coverup is too complete, no institution too powerful, to stop us from doing our job.”

The charges were filed against Kawecki in August of 2020.

Since then, Shapiro says an additional alleged victim has come forward with similar allegations against Kawecki. However, they are outside of the statute of limitations.

The Attorney General’s office says Kawecki served at 15 parishes in the Diocese of Greensburg since 1980, most recently as a trust advisor to the Conn-Area Catholic School in Connellsville.

He will be sentenced in the winter. The victim will make a statement at that proceeding.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.