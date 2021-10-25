By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,412 new coronavirus cases and 73 additional deaths over the past three days.

This brings the statewide total to 1,540,721 cases and 30,976 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,783 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 675in ICUs.

The statewide percent positivity has dropped to 9.2%.

The state says 13,597,969 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,424,270 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,678,252 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 78,998 cases among residents and 17,144 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,324 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 32,255 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

