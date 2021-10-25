TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, North Side, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Rollover Crash

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police and EMS responded to a rollover crash early on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Driver Flips Over In Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash On Streets Run Road

Just before 1:00 a.m., Pittsburgh Police and medics were called to Allegheny Avenue near Abdell Street, and once on the scene, they found an SUV rolled over onto its roof.

READ MORE: 'You Can't Just Have An Opinion About Climate Change:' Michael Keaton Investing In Pittsburgh And Combating Climate Change

The SUV hit a few parked cars during the crash.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

MORE NEWS: Annual 'Witches Bike Brigade' Takes Place In Ligonier

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details