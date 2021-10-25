By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police and EMS responded to a rollover crash early on Monday morning.
Just before 1:00 a.m., Pittsburgh Police and medics were called to Allegheny Avenue near Abdell Street, and once on the scene, they found an SUV rolled over onto its roof.
The SUV hit a few parked cars during the crash.
The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
