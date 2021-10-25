TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BALDWIN (KDKA) – A single SUV was involved in a rollover crash in Baldwin early on Monday morning on Streets Run Road.

The driver of the SUV flipped between Doyle Road and Clairton Boulevard.

It appeared to be the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

