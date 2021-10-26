By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 350 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 183 are confirmed cases and 167 are probable cases.
The two new deaths happened in October and were people 65 years or older.
There have been 8,750 total hospitalizations and 130,624 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,287.
