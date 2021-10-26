By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – Latrobe Police are asking for help finding a missing man who hasn't been seen in nearly two weeks.
Police say 69-year-old Daniel Jacobs was last seen walking in the City of Latrobe on Oct. 14.
According to police, he frequents the nature trail and walking path on Lincoln Avenue.
Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police.