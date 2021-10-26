WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Today, we could see a major decision in the fight against COVID-19.

An FDA advisory panel could give the green light to the covid vaccine for kids in the 5-11 age range.

If the CDC endorses the Pfizer two-shot, lower dose vaccine, about 28 million children would be eligible.

Those shots could be available to them as early as next week.

Pfizer says it’s about 90-percent effective against symptomatic infection. But there continues to be vaccine hesitancy.

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey in September found about a third of parents of kids in that age range say they would take the wait and see approach, while another third of parents say they would let their kids get the vaccine right away.

“How are we going to end the pandemic? The best way to do so is to have a maximum number of individuals immune, and that’s what vaccines offer you and if that includes kids, that’s all the more reason to send this virus packing,” said Dr. Francis Collins, NIH Director.

There were also some concerns about the shot associated with a specific condition.

According to the FDA, data showed no cases of the rare inflammatory heart condition, myocarditis, which has been found in some older boys and men who received the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Moderna is also working to get emergency use authorization for its doses.

The pharmaceutical company says that trials showed smaller doses generated a strong immune response in children ages six to 11.

More than 4,700 children participated. They were given two 50 microgram doses of Moderna’s vaccine, 28 days apart.

Moderna says the kids’ antibody response kicked in one month after the second dose.

The most common side effects included fatigue, headache, and fever.

“It shows that that smaller dose is still sufficient for younger kids, that it creates just as strong if not stronger of an antibody response with potentially fewer side effects, because your body is exposed to less of that immunogenic material,’ said Megan Ranney, Emergency Physician & Associate Dean of Public Health, Brown University.

Moderna’s trial has not been peer-reviewed or published yet.

The company plans to submit its results to the FDA.