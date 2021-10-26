TRICK OR TREAT GUIDEHalloween Celebration Dates And Times Across Western Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Police in Bethel Park are asking residents to check their cameras for any suspicious activity after a suspect was caught on camera entering an unlocked car.

In a social media post, Bethel Park Police provided video of a suspect entering an unlocked vehicle near the intersection of Broughton Road and Baptist Road in the overnight hours leading into Tuesday morning.

Police say a second suspect was seen across the street from the vehicle.

Anyone who lives in the area is being asked to check any cameras they may have and report suspicious information to police.