PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) – The man accused of selling the pills Pittsburgh native and rapper Mac Miller possessed before he died of an overdose has pleaded guilty, according to TMZ.
TMZ reports court documents show Stephen Walter entered a guilty plea on one count of distribution of fentanly. The other drug-related charge was dropped, according to TMZ.
Court documents say Walter is suspected of selling counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that Miller possessed before he died of an accidental overdose last year of cocaine, alcohol and the powerful opioid. Walter is accused of being the source of the pills that another man, Cameron Pettit, sold to Miller.
A man arrested in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, this week is accused of serving as Walter’s “runner,” who delivered the pills to Pettit.
Miller was 26 when he suffered a fatal overdose on Sept. 7, 2018 in California.
