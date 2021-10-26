By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Andy Warhol once said, “Art is anything you can get away with.”

Well, for $250, someone, somewhere will get away with an original Andy Warhol piece but chances are they won’t even know it.

A thousand Warhol “paintings” are being sold but there is a catch.

Of those 1,000 paintings, 999 of them are forgeries and one is authentic.

In fact, they’re so good, the sellers can’t tell them apart.

The art collection “MSCHF” bought the authentic Warhol pen drawing “Fairies” for $20,000 in 1954.

From there, they used digital technology and a robotic arm to recreate Warhol’s exact strokes before using heat, light, and humidity to artificially age the paper.

Should all the pieces sell, the group will end up making more than 12 times what they originally paid for the drawing.

To check out the artwork or purchase one of these paintings, you can head to this link.