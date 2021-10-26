By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gas prices rose in western Pennsylvania for the third straight week, according to AAA.
AAA says this week's gas prices are 7 cents higher, sitting at $3.581 per gallon. This time last year, gas cost $2.521 a gallon.
The national average price for gas has gone up every day in the past 27 days. At $3.38 a gallon, AAA says the last time prices were this high was in September 2014.
AAA credits the rise at the pump to higher demand coupled with a decline in stocks and elevated crude oil prices.
The association also says that global oil production is still below pre-pandemic levels and the current storage level is about 13 percent lower than at the same time last year.