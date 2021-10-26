By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN (KDKA) – WVU Medicine has extended the deadline for its vaccine mandate.
Originally, all employees were to be vaccinated by Halloween but now they will have until January 21.
That’s because of a bill that West Virginia just passed, allowing for more workers to be exempt from vaccine mandates.
WVU Medicine is the largest private employer in West Virginia.
The mandate also applies to workers in Maryland, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.