By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Emilio Navarro of Coal Center has pled guilty to charges of health care fraud after exchanging opioids for sex.READ MORE: Fayette Co. Family Practitioner Accused Of Exchanging Opioids For Sex, Committing Health Care Fraud
The 60-year-old doctor operated family practices in Mount Pleasant and Perryopolis and in 2018 issued a patient a total of 300 units of oxycodone and 240 units of oxymorphone to a patient for no medical purpose but in exchange for sexual favors.
Navarro also then submitted fraudulent claims to Medicaid for reimbursement for those prescriptions, a defrauding of Medicaid.
He will be sentenced on March 1, 2022, and is facing up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of $1,000,000.